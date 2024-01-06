Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 627 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.