Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 13,429 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 726,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.