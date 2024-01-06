Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

