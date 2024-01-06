Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

