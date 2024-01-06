Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 13,900 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $563.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADTN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.