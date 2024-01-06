Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.08 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

