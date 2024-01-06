Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $186,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

