Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

