Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 4,030 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

