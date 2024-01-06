Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.36 and a 200 day moving average of $343.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

