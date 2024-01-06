Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,212.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,699 shares of company stock worth $1,120,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

