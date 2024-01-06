Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

