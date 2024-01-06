Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $215,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $493,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $131,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

