Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,887,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after buying an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after buying an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

