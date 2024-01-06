iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.