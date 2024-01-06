JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $161.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

