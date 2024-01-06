Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

