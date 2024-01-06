Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

