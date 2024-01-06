Joshua T. Brumm Sells 218,536 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

