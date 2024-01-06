Joshua T. Brumm Sells 218,536 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $4,045,101.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of DYN stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
