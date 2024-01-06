JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

