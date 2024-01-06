JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

