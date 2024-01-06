Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 13.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

