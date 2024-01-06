Lakeside Advisors INC. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

