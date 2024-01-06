Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $106.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $2,902,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

