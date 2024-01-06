Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

