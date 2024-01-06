Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

