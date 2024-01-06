Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

