ManpowerGroup’s (MAN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.71.

NYSE:MAN opened at $76.70 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

