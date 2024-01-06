Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

