Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 198,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 241,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

