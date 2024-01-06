Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,230,190,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.