Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Legacy Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Trust lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

