Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

