Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

