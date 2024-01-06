Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBLY. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.55.

MBLY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

