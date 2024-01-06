Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.19

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 9004381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.