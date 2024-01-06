Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

