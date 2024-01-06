New Potomac Partners LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

