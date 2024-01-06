New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 57,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.