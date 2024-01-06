Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Invests $485,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average of $454.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

