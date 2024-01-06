Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,162 shares of company stock worth $1,564,384 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

