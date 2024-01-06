Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

