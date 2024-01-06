NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average of $454.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.