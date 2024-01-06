NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average of $454.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

