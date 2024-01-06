NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

