Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 73.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.