Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.