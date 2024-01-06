Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

