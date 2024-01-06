Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock worth $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

