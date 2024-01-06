Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 434 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

