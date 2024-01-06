PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

